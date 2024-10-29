GitHub Brings Copilot to Xcode

Popular AI coding tool Copilot is now available for Xcode as part of a public preview, GitHub announced today. Apple developers can use Copilot for coding assistance directly in Xcode, which GitHub says will help developers boost productivity, speed up development, and enhance their overall coding experience.



GitHub Copilot for Xcode offers multiple useful features.

Code completions with real-time code suggestions.

Multi-language support, including Swift and Objective-C.

Multiline suggestions for code.

Content filtering to ensure all code recommendations adhere to professional standards.

Option to block suggestions matching public code.

Xcode users who have a Copilot license can use Copilot for Xcode by installing the Copilot extension. As of right now, the feature is available in a preview capacity and GitHub is soliciting feedback from developers.

Copilot is priced starting at $10 per month or $100 per year.