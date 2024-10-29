Apple Rolls Out Tap to Pay on iPhone in Five More European Countries

Apple today announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, and Sweden, providing a way for independent sellers, small businesses, and larger merchants in these countries to use an ‌iPhone‌ as a contactless payment terminal.



Tap to Pay first arrived in February 2022 in the US, and allows iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets‌‌‌. All transactions are encrypted, and Apple has no information about what is purchased or the person who made the purchase.

No additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌ to use Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌. The feature uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.



Starting today, Adyen, SumUp, and Viva.com are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone across all five countries. Global Payments with Erste Bank is available in Austria, Czech Republic, and Romania; Stripe is available in Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, and Sweden; Nexi is available in Austria and Sweden; Revolut is available in Austria and Ireland; myPOS and PAYONE are available in Austria; and Zettle by PayPal is available in Sweden. hobex in Austria, BOI Payment AcceptanceGlobal Payments and Square in Ireland, and Surfboard Payments in Sweden will enable Tap to Pay on iPhone for their customers in the coming weeks. Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

It is now available in 17 countries, including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil, Italy, France, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Germany.