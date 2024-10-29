Apple Releases New AirPods 4 Firmware

Apple today released a new firmware update for all AirPods 4 models. The ‌AirPods 4‌ firmware has a build number of 7B19, up from the previous 7A304 firmware that came out in September.



There is no word yet on what's included in the new ‌AirPods 4‌ firmware, but it is available for both the standard ‌AirPods 4‌ and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC. This is the second firmware update that the ‌AirPods 4‌ have received since they launched earlier this year.

Apple recently updated the AirPods Pro 2 to add Hearing Health capabilities like a hearing test, hearing protection, and hearing aid functionality. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 also run the 7B19 firmware, but hearing aid functionality will not be included in the ‌AirPods 4‌.

Apple doesn't have a way to manually upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.