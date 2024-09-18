Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 Firmware

Apple today released a new firmware update for all AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7A302, up from 7A294, and the AirPods 4 firmware has a build number of 7A304.
There is no word yet on what’s included in the firmware, but it comes just a week after Apple last updated the AirPods Pro 2 firmware to add iOS 18 features like support for head gestures and Voice Isolation.
Apple is adding hearing aid and hearing test functionality to the AirPods Pro 2, so this update could potentially introduce those capabilities, or it may lay the groundwork for a future update. Apple plans to introduce hearing aid features to the AirPods Pro 2 this year, and the company has received FDA approval. Hearing aid functionality will not be included in the AirPods 4.
Apple doesn’t have a way to manually upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.
