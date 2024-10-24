Snapchat Updated With iOS 18 Lock Screen Shortcut and iPhone 16 Camera Control Support

iOS 18 allows iPhone users to change the flashlight and camera shortcuts on the Lock Screen to something else, and Snapchat is now an option.



Snapchat today announced that iPhone users can now quickly launch the app's camera view from the Lock Screen on iOS 18, even when the device is locked. To set this up, update to the latest version of the Snapchat app, released today. Then, tap and hold on the Lock Screen, tap on the Customize button, tap on the Lock Screen, tap on the minus sign next to the flashlight or camera shortcuts, tap on the plus sign that appears in its place, and tap on the Snapchat option that appears in the Control Center gallery.

Snapchat's update also includes Camera Control support on all iPhone 16 models to quickly access the app's camera view using that button.