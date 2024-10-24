Perplexity Launches Native macOS App for AI-Powered Search

Perplexity has released its first native desktop app for macOS, bringing its AI-powered search capabilities to Mac users. The app offers a streamlined way to access the company's advanced search features directly from the desktop, without requiring a web browser.



The new Mac app includes Perplexity's signature features, including Pro Search for in-depth research and voice input capabilities for hands-free queries. Users can receive instant, up-to-date answers powered by advanced AI models like GPT-4 Omni and Claude 3, and all responses are backed by cited sources.

A key feature of the desktop app is its threaded conversation capability, allowing users to ask follow-up questions while maintaining context from previous queries. The app also includes a library feature that archives past searches and discoveries, as well as a number of custom shortcuts for quickly accessing features.

Perplexity Pro costs $20/month or $200/year, and subscribers get additional benefits through the Mac app, including access to up to 600 Pro Searches daily and the ability to choose between different AI models for various search needs. Pro users can also analyze uploaded files, including PDFs, CSVs, and images, using the advanced AI models.



The free version of the app remains accessible to all users, offering up to five Pro Searches per day and access to Quick Search functionality for basic queries. The app is available now through the Mac App Store. [Direct Link]