Apple Seeds watchOS 11.1 Release Candidate

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 11.1 update to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes. The new software comes approximately week after Apple released the fifth beta.



watchOS 11.1 can be installed by going to the Apple Watch app and selecting the Software Update section under "General" in Settings.

So far, no major new features have been discovered in the watchOS 11.1 update, though Apple's release notes indicate that there is a fix for an issue that could cause problems writing breathing disturbance data to the Health app.

watchOS 11.1 is expected to see a release alongside iOS 18.1 next Monday.