Tesla Plans to Release Apple Watch App That Will Work as a Digital Key

Tesla last week updated its iPhone app with new Control Center controls on iOS 18. In addition, the latest version of the app added hidden code references to an upcoming Apple Watch version of the app, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.



The code indicates that it will be possible to use the Apple Watch as a digital key to remotely unlock compatible Tesla vehicles. Currently, this functionality is only available through unofficial, third-party Apple Watch apps on the App Store.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed open to Tesla releasing an Apple Watch app, and the code confirms that development is underway. It is unclear when the app will be released, should it move beyond the internal development stage.