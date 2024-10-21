Gurman: Apple Believes Its AI Technology Is Two Years Behind Rivals

Some Apple employees believe that the company's in-house generative AI technology powering Apple Intelligence is more than two years behind industry leaders, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple intelligence black
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman's sources within Apple tell him that the company's own studies suggest its upcoming AI features lack the "wow factor" of rival technologies currently offered by the likes of Google, OpenAI, and Meta.

For example, internal studies at Apple reportedly show that OpenAI's ChatGPT is 25% more accurate than the new Siri and can answer 30% more questions. Of course, Apple has already conceded as much, given that part of its strategy includes a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its operating systems, providing users with the option to tap into greater generative AI assistance if they want it.

Despite the setback, Gurman notes that Apple is in the unique position of presiding over a vast ecosystem of tightly integrated devices, which gives it the advantage of being able to quickly deploy new technologies across its product line. This could prove advantageous as the company works to close the AI gap with competitors, and its history of successfully entering new markets suggests it shouldn't be counted out.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 series supports Apple Intelligence, as does its Macs and its iPad lineup (with the exception of the entry-level model) following last week's iPad mini 7 announcement. The first set of AI features are expected to roll out to these devices next week.

Meanwhile, a new iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence support is set to launch in March, with an AI-capable entry-level iPad said to be coming later in the same year. In addition, Apple is working on bringing the technology to Vision Pro, and given that AI notification summaries can be delivered to Apple Watch, Gurman suggests that by early 2026, "nearly every Apple device with a screen" will run Apple Intelligence.

Tags: Apple Intelligence, Mark Gurman

261 comments
118 comments
54 comments
143 comments
221 comments
106 comments
35 comments
89 comments

Top Rated Comments

oneteam Avatar
oneteam
18 minutes ago at 03:28 am
It’s not even available to the general public, so yeah.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigDO Avatar
BigDO
17 minutes ago at 03:29 am
Yay, let me rush out and get an iPhone 16.

Oh, wait...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeanCorp Avatar
DeanCorp
22 minutes ago at 03:24 am
Easily 2 years behind if not more. Siri is absolutely hopeless “I’ve found this on the web”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
18 minutes ago at 03:28 am
Is anyone else barely using AI tools because you're just so used to doing things the "old way"? For me, certain workflows have become such a habit that it's tough to change them now.

The main thing I use is rephrasing emails to C-Level folks with ChatGPT, but beyond that, I don’t really feel the need for it in my day-to-day. To me, using AI feels a bit like giving instructions to an agency—you spend so much time explaining what you want that it almost feels faster to just do it yourself! Maybe I'm just getting old, haha.

The Apple Intelligence features also seem almost hidden? I always forget it is even there or an option.

On a side note, I do think the new Siri "glow" effect looks cool
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments