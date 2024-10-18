Lapz App Lets You Watch Formula 1 Races on Apple Vision Pro

For Formula 1 fans, there's a new app called Lapz that is designed to provide an immersive F1 experience on the Apple Vision Pro headset. Users can watch multiple race feeds from different angles, see stats, and view a 3D version of the track that has icons that show where each driver is located in the race.



Different windows can be arranged in the virtual space around the Vision Pro wearer for a customizable experience focusing on what's most important to each user.

The app was created in part by John LePore, who created a concept of an interactive experience back in 2018, and won second place in the F1 Innovation Prize contest that year. What was then just a concept is now a functional app that only became possible after Apple launched the Vision Pro. LePore is also known for working with Marvel Studios to create futuristic interfaces and gadgets for movies like Iron Man and Black Panther.

Forbes highlighted a demonstration video from a Vision Pro user, and called the app "the best reason yet to buy a Vision Pro."