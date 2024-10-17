iPhone Roadside Assistance via Satellite Feature Now Available in UK
Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite feature for iPhones is now live in the United Kingdom, based on a recent update to Apple's support documentation.
The quiet launch follows Apple's announcement during its iPhone 16 event in September that the feature would expand to the UK later in the year.
Roadside Assistance via Satellite enables iPhone users to contact breakdown services in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. UK breakdown rescue service Green Flag has partnered with Apple to provide assistance to stranded motorists via the feature in areas with poor connectivity.
According to the updated support page, the service is available on a pay-per-use basis for those who are not Green Flag members, though specific pricing details have not been disclosed. Apple offers its satellite services, including Roadside Assistance, free for the first two years with the purchase of an iPhone 14 or later.
For Roadside Assistance via Satellite to work when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, users need to be in an open area with a clear view of the sky and horizon, according to Apple.
To use the feature, open the Messages app and start a new message. Next, type "roadside" into the address field, and a "Roadside Assistance" option will appear. Tap on "Roadside Assistance" and follow the on-screen instructions to connect your iPhone to a satellite and request help.
The feature is compatible with iPhone 14 and newer models running iOS 17 or later. The UK expansion follows Apple's established partnerships with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance in the US.
