Developers Now Required to Share Phone Number and Address on EU App Store to Meet 'Trader' Requirement
Apple today reminded developers that the EU trader requirement in the European Union is now being enforced. Developers who distribute apps in the EU will now need to share information that includes address, phone number, and email address on the EU App Store.
Submitting updates for apps on the App Store in the European Union now requires trader information that's added via App Store Connect, with those details shared on each developer's App Store page. App updates can no longer be submitted without trader information, and starting on February 17, 2025, apps that do not have a trader status set will be removed from the App Store in the EU until trader status is provided and verified.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) in the European Union requires Apple to verify and display trader contact information for all "traders" who are distributing apps on the App Store in the European Union. Developers who make money from the App Store through either an upfront purchase price or through in-app purchases are considered traders, regardless of size.
Contact information for each developer that is considered a trader will be publicly available, and there will undoubtedly be some developers that are unhappy with the requirement. Independent developers and small companies may not have dedicated business addresses and phone numbers to provide, and will likely be reluctant to provide their personal contact information.
Apple warned developers about the upcoming trader status requirement earlier this year. As of now, trader information has to be provided before an app can be submitted for review.
Displaying trader status is a Digital Services Act requirement in the European Union, which means Apple has to implement the feature. Developer contact information will be displayed on the App Store product page when an app is distributed in any of the 27 territories in the EU.
More information on determining who is a trader and who needs to provide contact details can be found on Apple's website.
