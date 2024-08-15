Developers Must Share Phone Number and Address on EU App Store to Meet 'Trader' Requirement Starting in October

Apple today reminded developers who plan to distribute apps in the European Union to submit their trader status, a requirement that will see the App Store sharing the address, phone number, and email address of each developer. The information will be displayed on a developer's ‌App Store‌ page.



The Digital Services Act (DSA) in the European Union requires Apple to verify and display trader contract information for all "traders" who are distributing apps on the ‌App Store‌ in the European Union. Developers who make money from the ‌App Store‌ through an upfront cost or through in-app purchases are considered traders, regardless of size.

Contact information for each developer that is classified as a trader will be publicly available, and many developers are unhappy with the requirement. Independent developers and small companies may not have business addresses and phone numbers to provide, and are understandably reluctant to provide their personal contact information.

Apple will require trader status to submit app updates starting on October 16, 2024. Trader information must be provided before an app can be submitted for review. On February 17, 2025, apps without trader status will be removed from the ‌App Store‌ in the EU until trader status is provided and verified.

As displaying trader status is a Digital Services Act requirement in the European Union, Apple does not have a choice on implementing the feature. Developer contact information will be displayed on the ‌App Store‌ product page when an app is distributed in any of the 27 territories in the EU.

More information on determining who is a trader and who needs to provide contact details can be found on Apple's website.