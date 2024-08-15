Developers Must Share Phone Number and Address on EU App Store to Meet 'Trader' Requirement Starting in October
Apple today reminded developers who plan to distribute apps in the European Union to submit their trader status, a requirement that will see the App Store sharing the address, phone number, and email address of each developer. The information will be displayed on a developer's App Store page.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) in the European Union requires Apple to verify and display trader contract information for all "traders" who are distributing apps on the App Store in the European Union. Developers who make money from the App Store through an upfront cost or through in-app purchases are considered traders, regardless of size.
Contact information for each developer that is classified as a trader will be publicly available, and many developers are unhappy with the requirement. Independent developers and small companies may not have business addresses and phone numbers to provide, and are understandably reluctant to provide their personal contact information.
Apple will require trader status to submit app updates starting on October 16, 2024. Trader information must be provided before an app can be submitted for review. On February 17, 2025, apps without trader status will be removed from the App Store in the EU until trader status is provided and verified.
As displaying trader status is a Digital Services Act requirement in the European Union, Apple does not have a choice on implementing the feature. Developer contact information will be displayed on the App Store product page when an app is distributed in any of the 27 territories in the EU.
More information on determining who is a trader and who needs to provide contact details can be found on Apple's website.
Popular Stories
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best...
Multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple calls the button the Capture Button internally, and it is going to be one of the most advanced buttons that's been introduced to date with support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to ...
Apple is beta testing iOS 18 and the first update to iOS 18 concurrently, and we got the second betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 today alongside the sixth betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15. Many of the changes in iOS 18.1 are focused on bringing the .1 betas in line with the standard betas, which recently received updates to Photos and Safari, while...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 "Slim" could be positioned as an iPhone "Air" to boost sales, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained how the "fourth" model in the iPhone lineup since 2020 (the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 Plus) has largely been a commercial failure. In the case of the Plus model,...