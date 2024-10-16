App Store is Down for Many Users

by

If the App Store is currently down for you, you are not alone. Many users have indicated that the App Store is not working for them right now across devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, preventing them from downloading apps after tapping the "Get" button.

iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue
The issues are not yet reflected on Apple's system status page, but thousands of customers have indicated they are affected on the Downdetector website.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available, or when the issues appear to be resolved for all users.

If you are affected, let us know in the comments section.

Update — 8:36 a.m. Pacific Time: Apple's system status page now lists issues with the App Store's Volume Purchase Program and subscription purchases, but not the App Store overall. Check back for further updates.

Top Rated Comments

awisdom
awisdom
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
What the hell is the point of status pages when they don't reflect reality??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cwosigns Avatar
cwosigns
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Some of my iMessages are sending as SMS, too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ralph_sws Avatar
ralph_sws
16 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Hurray, new Macs are coming!!! ???
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
11 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Didn't even notice. Does anyone else barely use the App Store anymore? Not sure if it's because I'm getting older, or because I've settled into the apps that I like for years now, or because the built-in OS is so robust nowadays, but I just don't find myself needing to install much. I've only downloaded a few apps this year, such as Govee to control some smart lights, Apple Sports, an app my kid's school told us to install, and a few emulators when those came out.

For years I was an appoholic downloading and testing all kinds of stuff. I would visit App Shopper every day to see what new apps there were. Now I'm just kinda over it—there isn't that constant innovation anymore.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
17 minutes ago at 08:29 am
Apple, your supposed to take down the Apple ONLINE store. Not the App store.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TXSFW Avatar
TXSFW
9 minutes ago at 08:37 am
TX here and can access the App Store and update but unable to download new apps and can't access payment information
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
