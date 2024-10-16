App Store is Down for Many Users
If the App Store is currently down for you, you are not alone. Many users have indicated that the App Store is not working for them right now across devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, preventing them from downloading apps after tapping the "Get" button.
The issues are not yet reflected on Apple's system status page, but thousands of customers have indicated they are affected on the Downdetector website.
We'll update this post as more information becomes available, or when the issues appear to be resolved for all users.
If you are affected, let us know in the comments section.
Update — 8:36 a.m. Pacific Time: Apple's system status page now lists issues with the App Store's Volume Purchase Program and subscription purchases, but not the App Store overall. Check back for further updates.
