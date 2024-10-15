All-Time Low Prices Hit 14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro, Available From $1,299

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at Amazon and Best Buy. These deals include $300 off original prices of the 512GB and 1TB models, and both match the all-time low price on each model.

Starting with the 512GB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, you can get this computer for $1,299.00 at Amazon, down from $1,599.00. Best Buy is matching the same deal, and both retailers have the Silver and Space Gray colors available at this price.

Secondly, Amazon has the 1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00. Again, you'll find the same price matched at Best Buy, and this is another all-time low price on the M3 MacBook Pro at both retailers.

