Apple's Pro Display XDR is Nearly Five Years Old With No Update in Sight

by

Apple sells two external displays, including the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display, but neither has received hardware upgrades in years. In fact, the Pro Display XDR is nearly five years old, having been released all the way back in December 2019.

hero banner displays
Below, we recap rumors about potential next-generation Pro Display XDR and Studio Display monitors, but nothing seems to be imminent.

Pro Display XDR

Pro Display XDR Gray
Released alongside the 2019 Mac Pro, the high-end Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen with LED backlighting, 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor still starts at $4,999, while the optional Pro Stand costs $999 extra.

In December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on an updated version of the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, something the current model lacks. In the Studio Display, an A13 Bionic chip powers features such as Center Stage camera framing, spatial audio, and Siri voice commands. However, there have not been any recent rumors about a new Pro Display XDR, so it's unclear what Apple's current plans are.

Additional features that customers are hoping for with the next Pro Display XDR include a built-in camera, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

Studio Display

hero banner displays studio display
Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. The monitor features a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the Studio Display continues to start at $1,599, although the standard configuration is on sale on Amazon for $1,349 as of writing.

In his December 2022 report, Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new external monitors, but he did not specifically mention a new Studio Display. In July 2023, Gurman said Apple's next-generation monitors could launch in 2024 at the earliest, but there are only a few months left in the year and there have been no recent rumors.

There have been on-again, off-again rumors about Apple planning a new 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which would allow for increased brightness and higher contrast ratio. In April 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the display was slated for mass production in 2024 or early 2025. It is unclear if this monitor would be the next Studio Display, or if it would have different branding.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display
Related Forum: Mac Accessories

Popular Stories

space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday October 8, 2024 5:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article116 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article17 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Waiting for a New Apple TV? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Tuesday October 8, 2024 8:57 am PDT by
The current Apple TV was released two years ago this month, so you may be wondering when the next model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about a next-generation Apple TV. In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was planned for release in the first half of 2024:Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box....
Read Full Article105 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 6

Monday October 7, 2024 4:27 pm PDT by
We're nearing the end of the iOS 18.1 beta testing process, but Apple is continuing to make tweaks to refine built-in features ahead of when the software launches. With testing winding down, there are fewer new additions, but Apple has made changes worth noting. The new beta is available for both developers and public beta testers. Control Center In the Control Center, Apple has added new...
Read Full Article45 comments

Top Rated Comments

dlewis23 Avatar
dlewis23
28 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
I really want to see them updated to 120hz then I would be more than happy to upgrade from my current Studio Display.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
26 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
These aren't the kind of products that scream for even the most occasional of updates. Display tech is pretty mature and you don't see 120hz displays of this size and pixel density in Apple's price ranges. The XDR should come into parity with the Studio for the camera and speakers...but that's about it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
24 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
5 years does not sound all that bad for a device category such as computer displays. While it could be improved, it's still a fantastic and very expensive display.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FrietVanPiet Avatar
FrietVanPiet
20 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
all these Apple execs are all old people, so 5 years for them doest feel that long ❤️.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments