Apple's Pro Display XDR is Nearly Five Years Old With No Update in Sight

Apple sells two external displays, including the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display, but neither has received hardware upgrades in years. In fact, the Pro Display XDR is nearly five years old, having been released all the way back in December 2019.



Below, we recap rumors about potential next-generation Pro Display XDR and Studio Display monitors, but nothing seems to be imminent.



Pro Display XDR



Released alongside the 2019 Mac Pro, the high-end Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen with LED backlighting, 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor still starts at $4,999, while the optional Pro Stand costs $999 extra.

In December 2022, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on an updated version of the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip, something the current model lacks. In the Studio Display, an A13 Bionic chip powers features such as Center Stage camera framing, spatial audio, and Siri voice commands. However, there have not been any recent rumors about a new Pro Display XDR, so it's unclear what Apple's current plans are.

Additional features that customers are hoping for with the next Pro Display XDR include a built-in camera, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.



Studio Display



Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. The monitor features a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the Studio Display continues to start at $1,599, although the standard configuration is on sale on Amazon for $1,349 as of writing.

In his December 2022 report, Gurman said Apple was working on multiple new external monitors, but he did not specifically mention a new Studio Display. In July 2023, Gurman said Apple's next-generation monitors could launch in 2024 at the earliest, but there are only a few months left in the year and there have been no recent rumors.

There have been on-again, off-again rumors about Apple planning a new 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which would allow for increased brightness and higher contrast ratio. In April 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the display was slated for mass production in 2024 or early 2025. It is unclear if this monitor would be the next Studio Display, or if it would have different branding.