The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Get on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

This week was Amazon's second Prime Day of 2024, and even though it's technically come to a close, there are still plenty of Apple discounts that remain live. This includes record low prices on the AirPods Max, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad, and more.



AirPods

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The only Prime Day deals for AirPods still around are for both AirPods Max models, and they're both all-time low prices for each pair of headphones.

Apple Watch

Top Apple Watch deals during Prime Day included the Apple Watch SE available from $169.99 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $729.99. Both of these are all-time low prices on each model.

9th Gen iPad

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air discounts were abundant this Prime Day, with both M2 and M3 models getting huge markdowns on Amazon. You can still get the M2 model at an all-time low price of $749.00 today on Amazon.

Apple Pencil

One of the best accessory deals this week is on the Apple Pencil Pro, now down to $96.00, from $129.00. This is a record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon this week introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $31.00 and 2-meter model for $39.00. At $8 and $10 off, respectively, these are new record low prices for each model.

Beats

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $79.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $129.99, down from $169.95.

The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $169.99, down from $349.99, which is a new record low price. You can also get the Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99.99, down from $199.99 and the Beats Fit Pro for $149.99, down from $199.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.