The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Still Get on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

by

This week was Amazon's second Prime Day of 2024, and even though it's technically come to a close, there are still plenty of Apple discounts that remain live. This includes record low prices on the AirPods Max, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPad, and more.

AirPods

The only Prime Day deals for AirPods still around are for both AirPods Max models, and they're both all-time low prices for each pair of headphones.

$155 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $394.99

$51 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $497.99

Apple Watch

apple watch se dark blue

Top Apple Watch deals during Prime Day included the Apple Watch SE available from $169.99 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $729.99. Both of these are all-time low prices on each model.

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.99

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.99

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $729.99

9th Gen iPad

ipad dark blue

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

MacBook Air

m2 macbook air dark blue

MacBook Air discounts were abundant this Prime Day, with both M2 and M3 models getting huge markdowns on Amazon. You can still get the M2 model at an all-time low price of $749.00 today on Amazon.

$250 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

Apple Pencil

apple pencil pro dark blue

One of the best accessory deals this week is on the Apple Pencil Pro, now down to $96.00, from $129.00. This is a record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

$33 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $96.00

MagSafe Charger

magsafe dark blue

Amazon this week introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $31.00 and 2-meter model for $39.00. At $8 and $10 off, respectively, these are new record low prices for each model.

$8 OFF
1-meter MagSafe Charger for $31.00

$10 OFF
2-meter MagSafe Charger for $39.00

Beats

beats dark blue

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $79.99, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $129.99, down from $169.95.

UP TO 51% OFF
Beats Headphones for Prime Day

The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $169.99, down from $349.99, which is a new record low price. You can also get the Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99.99, down from $199.99 and the Beats Fit Pro for $149.99, down from $199.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

