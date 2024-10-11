Apple's 16-Year-Old SuperDrive Now Out of Stock Worldwide, Likely Discontinued

A few months ago, the SuperDrive went out of stock on Apple's online store in the U.S., and it is now listed as sold out or unavailable in all countries. Given it has yet to return, it seems likely that Apple has discontinued the 16-year-old accessory.



Introduced in 2008, the SuperDrive is an external CD/DVD drive that was released alongside the original MacBook Air, which lacked a built-in CD/DVD drive. Despite having an outdated USB-A cable attached to it, the SuperDrive remained available on Apple's online store until just recently, becoming one of the company's longest-sold products.

CD/DVD drives have become a niche market, so it's not surprising that Apple has finally stopped selling the SuperDrive. There are plenty of other CD/DVD drives for customers who really need one, and they don't require a USB-C adapter for use with modern Macs. Nevertheless, it's the end of an era for a legacy technology at Apple.