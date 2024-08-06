Apple's Old-School SuperDrive Is Out of Stock and Unlikely to Return

Earlier this year, Apple added the last MacBook Pro with a CD/DVD drive to its obsolete products list, and now it looks like Apple's aging external USB SuperDrive might not be all that far behind.

8 Old SuperDrives
As noted by 9to5Mac, it's no longer possible to buy a USB SuperDrive online via the official Apple Store in the US. The product listing for the $79 device says that it's "Sold Out," rather than "Currently Unavailable." Apple's Canada online store also lists the device as sold out, and given that it was introduced alongside the original MacBook Air in 2008, Apple is unlikely to make additional units to play what many Mac users would consider to be legacy optical media.

Stock remains available on some of Apple's regional stores, such as the UK, and the USB SuperDrive can still be found elsewhere online at merchants like Amazon, but bear in mind that you'll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter to use it with a modern MacBook. Also, it doesn't play Blu-ray discs. Here's how Apple describes the product:

Whether you're at the office or on the road, you can play and burn both CDs and DVDs with the Apple USB SuperDrive. It's perfect when you want to watch a DVD, install software, create backup discs and more.

Only slightly bigger than a CD case, the Apple USB SuperDrive slips easily into your travel bag when you hit the road, and takes up little space on your desk or tray table when you’re working.

While the majority of Apple's product lineup has been updated over the past few years, there are still a handful of devices and accessories that are quite old and still available on the Apple store.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
12 minutes ago at 04:49 am
It's fine...There is really no reason to have a superdrive specifically anymore. I still do some burning (mainly m-disc) and reading occasionally, and just use a 3rd party external blu-ray drive/burner. It even has USB-C without needing an adapter.

Any brand burner you buy will work fine with any Mac, including Apple Silicon.

Any brand burner you buy will work fine with any Mac, including Apple Silicon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bustycat
Bustycat
10 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Third-party external SuperDrive-like devices are much cheaper.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife
iMac The Knife
7 minutes ago at 04:53 am
I still use my SuperDrive to this day, from time to time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
