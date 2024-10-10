Ticketmaster to Start Rolling Out New-and-Improved Tickets in Apple Wallet App on iOS 18

Starting with iOS 18, Apple said event tickets in the Wallet app on the iPhone are able to offer an all-new design that displays key information, and Ticketmaster today announced that it will be the first ticketing company to roll out this enhanced experience.



The redesigned tickets will include more relevant information about an event, such as a map of the venue, parking details, recommended Apple Music playlists, local forecasts from the Weather app, and quick access to location sharing. In addition, venues and sports teams can add links to their app or website to the ticket.

Ticketmaster said the first event that will offer its redesigned tickets in the Wallet app will be Los Angeles FC's upcoming match against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium on Saturday, October 19. iPhone users who have updated their device to iOS 18 or later can add their tickets to the Wallet app through the Ticketmaster or LAFC apps.

Ticketmaster said the Miami Heat will be next team to debut the new ticket experience, but it did not say when, and the tickets will roll out more widely in 2025.