iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone.



Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released.



iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features

Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far:



A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding for both follow-up requests and when you stumble over your words

Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text

Notification summaries

Suggested replies in the Messages and Mail apps

A new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can remove unwanted people or objects from photos and use generative AI to fill in the background

The ability to create a Memories movie in the Photos app by typing a description

Transcription summaries for phone call recordings

A new Focus mode called Reduce Interruptions that surfaces important notifications only

See our full list of Apple Intelligence features included in the iOS 18.1 beta for even more.



Apple Intelligence will gain more features and support for additional languages on a gradual basis between iOS 18.2 and iOS 18.4.



iOS 18.1: Release Date

During its iPhone 16 event last month, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.1 will be released in October, but it did not provide a specific day.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, October 28.



iOS 18.1: Compatible iPhones

iOS 18.1 supports the same iPhone models as iOS 17 does, but Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model.