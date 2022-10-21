Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in U.S. Despite Many Customer Requests

by

A quick search on Twitter reveals that Walmart faces numerous requests to accept Apple Pay on a daily basis, but the big-box retailer still does not accept the iPhone's tap-to-pay service at its over 4,700 stores across the United States.

Apple Pay Feature
Walmart has instead committed to its own payments service called Walmart Pay, available through the Walmart app on the iPhone. Instead of using NFC technology like Apple Pay and many other mobile wallets, Walmart Pay allows customers to scan a QR code displayed at checkout to pay for their purchase with a payment card stored in the app.

"We do not accept NFC and instead have implemented convenient solutions, such as Walmart Pay, that provide our customers easy, touchless payments on any smartphone," a Walmart spokesperson told MacRumors this week. "We have also invested in innovative technologies that go beyond payments, such as Scan & Go, which allow Sam's Club and Walmart+ members to bypass the checkout altogether."

There are certainly some benefits for Walmart in pushing its own mobile payments service, including getting more customers to download the Walmart app, being able to track a customer's purchase history, and avoiding Apple Pay fees, but it's clear that Walmart is ignoring one of its customers' most frequent requests as a result.

Apple Pay launched just over eight years ago, on October 20, 2014. In a press release earlier this year, Apple said that Apple Pay is accepted at more than 90 percent of U.S. retailers, with some major holdouts including Walmart, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Kroger. Walmart did start accepting Apple Pay in Canada in late 2020.

Top Rated Comments

ian87w Avatar
ian87w
24 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
I guess just like Apple not willing to adopt RCS? ?
Walmart does what it does because it can, and it's not stopping people from shopping at Walmart.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boombashi Avatar
boombashi
18 minutes ago at 04:27 pm

I guess we BOYCOTT Walmart until they do
How about boycott Walmart permanently. Such a terrible company.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marswarrior462 Avatar
Marswarrior462
23 minutes ago at 04:23 pm

And they NEVER will. Walmart is a behemoth and does what's best for Walmart. They make money off of Walmart Pay transactions with Capitol One. At one point Walmart was leaning on its suppliers not to do business with Amazon because they didn't want any of their inner dealings finding its way to Amazon.
I guess we BOYCOTT Walmart until they do
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IamTimCook Avatar
IamTimCook
15 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
Still find places making you enter your pin after using Apple Pay; kind of defeats the purpose. And I don't like touching keypads that other people used their booger pickers on. Looking at you Best Buy, of all places.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Heat_Fan89 Avatar
Heat_Fan89
26 minutes ago at 04:19 pm
And they NEVER will. Walmart is a behemoth and does what's best for Walmart. They make money off of Walmart Pay transactions with Capitol One. At one point Walmart was leaning on its suppliers not to do business with Amazon because they didn't want any of their inner dealings finding its way to Amazon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ijordano Avatar
ijordano
23 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
So do they not accept contactless cards?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

