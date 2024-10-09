Apple Studio Display Drops to Record Low Price of $1,294.99 for Prime Day

by

Amazon today has the Apple Studio Display for $1,294.99 during Prime Day, down from $1,599.00, which is a new all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

studio display prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,294.99, down from $1,599.00, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is available for $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00. In regards to the VESA model, this is another new all-time low price on the display.

$304 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,294.99

If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,594.99, down from $1,899.00, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

We've been tracking all of the best Apple-related discounts for Prime Day, as well as accessory deals, in our dedicated posts. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
26 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Keep going ?

5K or not, a 60hz single input display should be about $1k max in 2024 (almost 2025)

This is basically a retooled panel from nearly 10 years ago
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Algr Avatar
Algr
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am
You used to be able to get a whole iMac with this monitor for that price.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
20 minutes ago at 05:55 am
iMac 27" with this same screen, camera, speakers, etc AND a whole Mac inside too... WITH a keyboard and mouse included in the box could be had for below this price. You'd think that after subtracting the Mac, keyboard and mouse, the price would be better than iMac 27" than "same great price" or higher.

But shareholders certainly appreciate the ready acceptance- and even DEFENSE- of dramatically cutting the costs while keeping the price the same or higher "with stand options." ???
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 05:55 am

That’s your opinion. I 100% disagree with your take.
Which is fine!
Appreciate you sharing and we can agree to disagree
✌️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dadcelo Avatar
Dadcelo
16 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Bought a used 27" iMac just for the display (and got a working computer as a bonus)! Best $400 I've spent.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Getabeard80 Avatar
Getabeard80
22 minutes ago at 05:54 am

Keep going ?

5K or not, a 60hz single input display should be about $1k max in 2024 (almost 2025)

This is basically a retooled panel from nearly 10 years ago
That’s your opinion. I 100% disagree with your take.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments