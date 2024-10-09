Apple Studio Display Drops to Record Low Price of $1,294.99 for Prime Day

Amazon today has the Apple Studio Display for $1,294.99 during Prime Day, down from $1,599.00, which is a new all-time low price on the monitor. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and Amazon also has a few other models on sale as well.

You can get the standard glass model with the VESA Mount Adapter for $1,294.99, down from $1,599.00, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is available for $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00. In regards to the VESA model, this is another new all-time low price on the display.

If you want to upgrade to the nano-texture glass option, Amazon also has this model of the Studio Display on sale. It's available for $1,594.99, down from $1,899.00, which is a second-best price on the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

