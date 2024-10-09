Longtime Apple Executive Dan Riccio Retiring Later This Month
Longtime Apple employee Dan Riccio is set to retire from the company later this month, reports Bloomberg. Riccio has worked at Apple for 26 years, most recently overseeing Vision Pro development as an engineering VP reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Riccio joined Apple in June 1998 as a product design director, and in August 2012, he was promoted to senior vice president of hardware engineering, a role he held for more than eight years before transitioning to an unspecified project in 2021. The unspecified project turned out to be the Vision Pro headset.
John Ternus succeeded Riccio as Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, and Ternus will also now take over Vision Pro development and the couple thousand engineers in the Vision Products Group. Mike Rockwell, who has been working under Riccio, will continue to oversee the day-to-day work on the Vision Pro and similar headsets.
In addition to working on the Vision Pro, Riccio also was a key proponent for Apple's work on a self-driving car, a project that the company ultimately scrapped earlier this year. Over his time at Apple, he also oversaw development of the AirPods, iPad Pro, and the initial larger-screened iPhones.
