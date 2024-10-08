Apple Announces Swift Student Challenge Returns in February Ahead of WWDC 2025

Apple today announced it will begin accepting submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge in February for three weeks.



The annual Swift Student Challenge gives students the opportunity to showcase their coding skills and creativity by developing app playgrounds with Swift. Apple will once again select 350 winners based on "innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity," and it said that 50 of those winners will be invited to spend three days at Apple Park in Cupertino, California next summer, with travel and lodging included.

This early announcement allows students to prepare for the Swift Student Challenge, which will be part of WWDC 2025 next year.

More details are available on the Swift Student Challenge page.