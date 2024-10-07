Apple Shares Trailer for 'Submerged' Immersive Vision Pro Short Film

Apple today shared a trailer for Submerged, its first scripted film designed for the Apple Immersive Video experience on the Vision Pro headset.

Announced back in July , Submerged is a short film that's set in World War II, and it follows a group of sailors that are struggling to survive a deadly torpedo attack. It was created by Austrian filmmaker Edward Berger, who directed 2022 movie All Quiet on the Western Front.

Apple has not provided details on the length of Submerged, but most Apple Immersive Video content is on the shorter side. Apple has been regularly adding Immersive Video to the Vision Pro since the device came out last February. The immersive content is in 3D, and is meant to make the viewer feel like they are part of the scene.

Apple Immersive Video content can be viewed in the Apple TV app in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Users in China can watch the content through the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.

Submerged is set to premiere on the Vision Pro on Thursday, October 10.