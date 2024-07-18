Apple Launching New Apple Immersive Videos, Films and Concerts for Vision Pro

Apple today announced the upcoming debut of multiple new immersive video experiences designed for the Vision Pro headset, which are available starting this week.



"Boundless," which premieres tonight at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time, features "once-in-a-lifetime trips," starting with a hot air balloon ride episode. Viewers will be able to see the landscape of Cappadocia, Türkiye. A second episode, "Arctic Surfing," will come out this fall.

In August, the Apple Vision Pro will get a new installment of "Wild Life," a nature documentary series that brings viewers up close to "some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet." The new episode will feature Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, where keepers look after orphaned elephants. An episode later in the year will feature a group of divers in the Bahamas.

In September, Apple will debut the first episode of "Elevated," an aerial travel series that "whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights" that include volcanoes, waterfalls, and more in Hawaii. A second episode will feature an autumn scene in New England.

Later in 2024, Apple also plans to introduce a new immersive performance from The Weeknd, as well as a scripted Apple Immersive short film called "Submerged." The short film is set during World War II, featuring sailors struggling to survive a deadly torpedo attack. There will also be a behind-the-scenes view of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and a new sports series called Big-Wave Surfing.



"Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion," said Tor Myhren, Apple's vice president of Marketing Communications. "From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world's biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they're truly there. It's the next generation of visual storytelling, and we're excited to bring it to more people around the world."

The new Apple Immersive video content is available from the Apple TV app in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. Users in China can watch the content through the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.