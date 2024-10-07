Apple Begins Selling Refurbished HomePod 2 in Canada, Here's How Much You Can Save

Apple today started selling refurbished second-generation HomePod units in Canada for the first time since the speaker was released in January 2023. The refurbished units are priced at $339 in Canada, down from $399 brand new.



Apple began selling refurbished HomePod 2 units in the U.S. and many other countries just over a year ago, so it took a while for availability to expand to Canada.

Apple says its refurbished HomePods undergo full functionality testing, and they are inspected, cleaned, and repackaged in a plain white box with the power cord and documentation. The refurbished HomePods are covered by Apple's limited one-year warranty policy, and they are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

The second-generation HomePod has a similar design as the original HomePod that was discontinued in 2021, but with a larger backlit touch surface, two fewer tweeters, two fewer microphones, an indoor temperature and humidity sensor, and a few other changes. For more details about the speaker, read our HomePod roundup.

Apple has yet to release a third-generation HomePod, so this is still the newest model.