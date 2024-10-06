Amazon Takes $150 Off AirPods Max (Lightning Models) in Early Prime Day Deal
Early deals for Prime Big Deal Days are flowing in this weekend, and now include the AirPods Max (Lightning) for $399.00 in every color, down from $549.00. This if the first time in a few weeks that we've seen the 2020 AirPods Max drop this low, and overall this is just about $5 higher when compared to their all-time low price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This deal is available in all five colors: Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray. All colors have had the sale applied automatically with the exception of Pink, which does require an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.
If you're looking for the new USB-C models of the AirPods Max, there aren't any steep discounts seen yet on Amazon. However, you can save a small amount of money on select models, starting at $534.99 for the Purple AirPods Max.
We've been tracking all of the best early deals for Prime Big Deal Days in our dedicated article, and it includes even more AirPods deals. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
