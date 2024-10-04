WhatsApp Introduces User Tagging in Status Updates
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to tag other people in their Status updates, further enhancing the platform's Instagram Stories-like functionality. The addition aims to make it easier for users to connect with friends and family on the popular messaging app.
The new tagging feature enables users to mention up to five other WhatsApp accounts in their Status updates. When tagged, these users will receive a private notification and have the option to reshare the Status on their own account. WhatsApp says it has built in privacy controls, allowing users to tag someone without explicitly displaying their name in the Status.
In addition to tagging, WhatsApp is also introducing a "like" feature for Status updates. Similar to Instagram Stories, users can now react to their friends' Status posts with a single tap, providing a quick way to acknowledge the content without sending a full message.
"WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected with friends and family and now we're making it even better," the Meta-owned company said in a blog post. "With status likes, private mentions and the ability to reshare a status you're mentioned in, we're making it easier to reach the people who matter most."
The Status updates come on the heels of new video call effects, including filters and custom backgrounds, that were announced by WhatsApp earlier this week.
The effects allow users to apply 10 different filters and choose from 10 background options during video calls. Both the Status tagging feature and the new video call effects are rolling out to all WhatsApp users globally over the coming weeks.
Popular Stories
Apple is working on a new iPad mini that will "potentially" be released "by the end of 2024," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Last month, Gurman reported that Apple had "new iPads in the works," including an upgraded version of the iPad mini. At the time, he said the device was "on deck for Apple's October event" alongside the first M4 Macs. The wording in his...
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with the M4 series of chips "this year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman initially said these Macs would likely be announced during a virtual event this October, but he has been more vague about the timing lately, with wording such as "in the coming weeks" and now merely "this year." In any case, it is clear that...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE is set for a major overhaul with a fourth generation model expected to launch in spring 2025. The upcoming model will mark a significant departure from its predecessors, adopting several features from higher-end iPhones while maintaining its position as the most affordable new model in Apple's lineup. According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a ...
Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence support, new iPad Air models, and an updated Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air at some point "early next year," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The next iPhone SE will have a similar design as the iPhone 14, including an edge-to-edge screen with a notch, according to Gurman. This means the device will...
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Following the release of iOS 18 for the iPhone last month, Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.0.1 with bug fixes in the near future. We previously reported that Apple has been internally testing iOS 18.0.1, and today a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information said the update will have a build number of 22A3370. We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor ...