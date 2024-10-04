WhatsApp Introduces User Tagging in Status Updates

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to tag other people in their Status updates, further enhancing the platform's Instagram Stories-like functionality. The addition aims to make it easier for users to connect with friends and family on the popular messaging app.



The new tagging feature enables users to mention up to five other WhatsApp accounts in their Status updates. When tagged, these users will receive a private notification and have the option to reshare the Status on their own account. WhatsApp says it has built in privacy controls, allowing users to tag someone without explicitly displaying their name in the Status.

In addition to tagging, WhatsApp is also introducing a "like" feature for Status updates. Similar to Instagram Stories, users can now react to their friends' Status posts with a single tap, providing a quick way to acknowledge the content without sending a full message.



"WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected with friends and family and now we're making it even better," the Meta-owned company said in a blog post. "With status likes, private mentions and the ability to reshare a status you're mentioned in, we're making it easier to reach the people who matter most."

The Status updates come on the heels of new video call effects, including filters and custom backgrounds, that were announced by WhatsApp earlier this week.

The effects allow users to apply 10 different filters and choose from 10 background options during video calls. Both the Status tagging feature and the new video call effects are rolling out to all WhatsApp users globally over the coming weeks.