Spotify Launches Offline Backup Feature for Premium Users

Spotify has announced a new feature called Offline Backup, designed to give Premium subscribers an additional way to listen to music offline without manually downloading playlists. Rolling out globally this week, the feature aims to address situations where users find themselves without an internet connection and haven't prepared their offline music library in advance.



Offline Backup works by automatically creating a personalized playlist using tracks that have been recently streamed or queued, leveraging the cached content already stored on the user's device. Spotify says this approach allows listeners to access a selection of their favorite music without consuming extra data or storage space.

The new feature promises flexibility by allowing users to filter and sort songs within the Offline Backup playlist by artist, mood, and genre. Spotify says the playlist will evolve over time based on listening habits, ensuring fresh content is always available.

The development of Offline Backup followed successful user testing conducted last year, and the feature is now being made available to Premium subscribers on both Android and iOS platforms, including compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

To access Offline Backup, users need to ensure they have listened to more than five songs recently and have enabled offline listening in their Spotify app settings. The playlist will appear automatically in the Home feed when the device is offline.

Spotify recommends that users add the Offline Backup playlist to their library for quick access. Those unable to find the feature are advised to check that their Spotify app is updated to the latest version.