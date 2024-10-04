Apple Defeats Patent Lawsuit in Texas Related to Face ID and Touch ID

A jury for the U.S. District Court for Western Texas on Friday found that the Secure Enclave built into modern Apple devices does not infringe four user verification patents owned by the company "Identity Security LLC," according to Bloomberg Law.



Apple introduced the Secure Enclave in 2013 in the iPhone 5s, the first iPhone with Touch ID, and it is now used in all iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and HomePod models. Apple says the Secure Enclave is a secure subsystem within its chips that is designed to keep sensitive user data secure, including Touch ID and Face ID data.

Identity Security LLC had sued Apple for patent infringement in 2021. It is not immediately clear if the company plans to appeal the jury's verdict.

