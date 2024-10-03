'Ted Lasso' to Return to Apple TV+ as Season Four Allegedly 'Confirmed'

Ted Lasso will be returning for a fourth season, according to Sigmund Judge, a writer at MacStories and co-host of the Magic Rays of Light podcast.



In a social media post today, Judge said he has confirmed that pre-production of the smash-hit Apple TV+ comedy series will begin in January in London, England. Apple has yet to confirm the fourth season, and there is no set release date yet.

The third season of Ted Lasso ran from March through May of 2023.

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is a small-time football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series has won several major awards since it debuted in 2020, with its overall positive tone proving especially comforting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given how immensely popular Ted Lasso is, its long-rumored fourth season apparently being confirmed is a huge win for Apple TV+.