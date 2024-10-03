Rare Apple Macintosh Prototype From 1983 Could Break Auction Records

A rare Apple Macintosh prototype from 1983, featuring the "Twiggy disk" drive, is expected to sell for over $100,000 at auction (via New Atlas).



The piece of Apple history is set to go under the hammer at Bonhams in New York. The Macintosh prototype, model #M0001, is one of the few surviving pre-production units from 1983.

This version of the Macintosh originally used a 5.25-inch floppy disk drive known internally as the "Twiggy" drive. It proved to be unreliable, leading Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to order the destruction of the remaining pre-production units before the final commercial release. The use of this drive sets it apart from the first commercially available Macs, which would ultimately ship in 1984 with the more compact 3.5-inch floppy disk system.



This particular prototype not only survived Jobs's directive but remains in very good condition. Included with the unit are several other prototype accessories, including a keyboard with a handwritten serial number, a prototype version of Apple's M01000 mouse featuring a unique connector, and a dual-density Twiggy diskette labeled "Mac Word." The prototype's software adds further intrigue to the lot; it runs early, unfinished versions of key Macintosh applications, and some of the notifications and instructions in the system are attributed to Steve Jobs himself.

The Bonhams auction is expected to reach a final selling price of $80,000 to $120,000. Given the rarity of Twiggy Mac prototypes and the historical interest surrounding Apple's early products, it is possible the final sale price could exceed expectations and become one of the most expensive Apple computers ever sold. A similar Twiggy model sold at auction in 2019 was fully functional and achieved a record price of $150,075. The auction is set to run from October 13 to October 23.