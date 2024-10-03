Apple Releases visionOS 2.0.1 With Safari YouTube Fix

Apple today released visionOS 2.0.1, a minor update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.0.1 comes three weeks after the launch of visionOS 2.



‌‌visionOS 2‌‌ can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

The ‌visionOS 2‌ update fixes a bug that could cause YouTube in Safari to freeze, plus it addresses an issue with Safari Web Extension data. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users. - YouTube video player in Safari may freeze Safari

- Web Extension data may be lost after updating to visionOS 2

- Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

‌visionOS 2‌ introduces 2D spatial photos, updates to Persona, a new version of the Guest Mode, and more, with additional information available in our visionOS 2 roundup.