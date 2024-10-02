Microsoft Launches Office 2024 for Mac and PC

Microsoft this week announced Office 2024, a new standalone version of its productivity suite for both Mac and PC users. Available now, Office 2024 offers an alternative for those who prefer a one-time purchase over the subscription-based Microsoft 365.



The new release includes updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. These applications come as "locked-in-time" versions, meaning they won't receive ongoing feature updates like their Microsoft 365 counterparts.

For Mac users, Office 2024 brings several notable improvements, according to Microsoft. Excel now boasts faster performance, particularly when working with multiple open workbooks. Meanwhile, Outlook for Mac introduces customizable swipe gestures that are designed to enhance email management and work with Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse.

PowerPoint gains new features such as "cameo," which allows users to embed a live camera feed directly into slides, and "recording studio" for capturing narration, animations, transitions, and inking. Elsewhere, Word and PowerPoint now support liking and reacting to comments in collaborative documents.

Microsoft say Mac users will also benefit from an enhanced inking experience in OneNote, including a full-screen pen-focused view. Additionally, the suite now supports version 1.4 of the OpenDocument format (ODF) across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Office 2024 is compatible with macOS Ventura, macOS Sonoma, and macOS Sequoia. The suite of apps requires both a Microsoft account and an internet connection for installation and activation. Two editions are available: Office Home 2024, priced at $149.99, includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. Office Home & Business 2024, at $249.99, adds Outlook and includes commercial use rights. Both editions are available now from retailers worldwide and via the Microsoft website.

While Office 2024 provides a non-subscription option, Microsoft continues to position Microsoft 365 as the recommended choice for those seeking the latest features and regular updates. However, the standalone Office 2024 offers a familiar alternative for Mac users who prefer a traditional licensing model.