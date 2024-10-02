Microsoft Launches Office 2024 for Mac and PC

by

Microsoft this week announced Office 2024, a new standalone version of its productivity suite for both Mac and PC users. Available now, Office 2024 offers an alternative for those who prefer a one-time purchase over the subscription-based Microsoft 365.

microsoft office 2024
The new release includes updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. These applications come as "locked-in-time" versions, meaning they won't receive ongoing feature updates like their Microsoft 365 counterparts.

For Mac users, Office 2024 brings several notable improvements, according to Microsoft. Excel now boasts faster performance, particularly when working with multiple open workbooks. Meanwhile, Outlook for Mac introduces customizable swipe gestures that are designed to enhance email management and work with Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse.

PowerPoint gains new features such as "cameo," which allows users to embed a live camera feed directly into slides, and "recording studio" for capturing narration, animations, transitions, and inking. Elsewhere, Word and PowerPoint now support liking and reacting to comments in collaborative documents.

Microsoft say Mac users will also benefit from an enhanced inking experience in OneNote, including a full-screen pen-focused view. Additionally, the suite now supports version 1.4 of the OpenDocument format (ODF) across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Office 2024 is compatible with macOS Ventura, macOS Sonoma, and macOS Sequoia. The suite of apps requires both a Microsoft account and an internet connection for installation and activation. Two editions are available: Office Home 2024, priced at $149.99, includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. Office Home & Business 2024, at $249.99, adds Outlook and includes commercial use rights. Both editions are available now from retailers worldwide and via the Microsoft website.

While Office 2024 provides a non-subscription option, Microsoft continues to position Microsoft 365 as the recommended choice for those seeking the latest features and regular updates. However, the standalone Office 2024 offers a familiar alternative for Mac users who prefer a traditional licensing model.

Tag: Microsoft Office

Popular Stories

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article63 comments
ios 17 iphone 15 pro status bar sos crop feature2

iPhone SOS: Verizon Experiences Major Outage Across the U.S. [Update: Fixed]

Monday September 30, 2024 9:03 am PDT by
Verizon is currently experiencing a major outage that is affecting many customers across the U.S., including iPhone users. Affected users may be unable to send or receive phone calls, send or receive text messages, or use cellular data. As a result of the network being down, many affected iPhone users are seeing "SOS" displayed in their device's status bar. In a support document, Apple says...
Read Full Article223 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Friday September 27, 2024 11:47 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Read Full Article222 comments
maxresdefault

AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Saturday September 28, 2024 7:02 am PDT by
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the...
Read Full Article115 comments
iPad iOS 16 WP Display Feature eric edit

Apple May Launch First iPad-Like Smart Home Accessory Next Year

Monday September 30, 2024 2:55 am PDT by
Apple could release an iPad-like smart home accessory based on its homeOS platform as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that the display will run Apple apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home, and will feature an interface "optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information." Apple's...
Read Full Article81 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

iPhone 16 Pro Max Charging Speed Test Proves 45W Rumor Was Wrong

Monday September 30, 2024 8:16 am PDT by
While a Chinese regulatory filing showed that all iPhone 16 models are rated for up to 45W charging speeds, tests have since shown that the devices do not actually charge this fast. However, there are still improvements. ChargerLAB last week tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a variety of Apple and third-party chargers, and it found that the device achieved maximum sustained charging speeds...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments