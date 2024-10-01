M1 iMac Owners Complain About Horizontal Lines Appearing on Screen

by

Over the past year and a half or so, some owners of the 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip have encountered horizontal lines abruptly appearing on the computer's screen. There are complaints about this issue across the Apple Support Community, MacRumors Forums, Reddit, iFixit Answers, and several other websites, but it is unclear how many customers are affected in total, or what the underlying cause of the problem is.

M1 iMac Horizontal Lines
Many affected users said the lines began appearing on the screen around 18 to 24 months after they purchased the iMac. As a result, the affected iMac units are often no longer covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty at the time the issue begins, unless the customer purchased extended AppleCare+ coverage. Some customers who contacted Apple about the issue said the company offered them an exemption, resulting in their iMac being repaired for free, but other customers said they had to pay for service.

One symptom commonly mentioned is the top-right corner of the iMac becoming hot to the touch after the issue begins, but there is no confirmed cause.

Given that these complaints have been continuously popping up for nearly two years now, there may be a hardware issue with this particular iMac model, which launched in May 2021. We have not seen widespread complaints about this issue affecting the iMac with the M3 chip, although that model was released less than a year ago.

Apple offers service programs for some hardware issues, but it is unclear if it will ever launch one for this iMac issue. We have reached out to Apple for comment on this matter, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am

Had one do this. AppleCare+ coverage took care of the problem no cost.
Nobody should be forced to purchase an extra warranty to cover something like this
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djc6 Avatar
djc6
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am
For a while I regretted getting m2 mac mini instead of an iMac because of the cabling mess, but I do feel its more repairable since its not an all-in-one, and I was able to get a larger monitor.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Is Tim Cook Apple cutting corners?

Color me “not shocked”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
derek1984 Avatar
derek1984
26 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Interesting because I have this same iMac, but no issues thus far. I do have Apple Care + which will last me until early 2026 though. So I have that going for me lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VineRider Avatar
VineRider
24 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Had one do this. AppleCare+ coverage took care of the problem no cost.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
17 minutes ago at 09:29 am
This can happen due to faulty parts supply or unanticipated engineering issue. Apple can't do years long product testing before they ship a product. I hope they do the right thing by customers though.

For the record, this is why I stopped buying iMacs. It always bugged me to either get rid of a display when the computer aged out, or have no way to use the computer if the display craps out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments