Early Prime Day Deals Hit Anker and Jackery Accessories on Amazon

We're just one week out from Amazon Prime Day, and today we're already tracking a big collection of deals from popular brands including Anker and Jackery on Amazon. These deals include portable power stations, which are high-capacity portable batteries that can provide backup power to a wide variety of devices, from laptops to RVs.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Anker deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership in order to see some of these discounted prices, while others require an on-page coupon to be clipped before you see the final deal price. In regards to the Jackery discounts, some of these also require an on-page coupon in order to see the deal prices.



Anker

Jackery

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.