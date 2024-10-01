Apple Seeds Third visionOS 2.1 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming visionOS 2.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming a week after Apple seeded the second visionOS 2.1 beta.



Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app on their device, going to the Software Update Section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

There's no word yet on what's included in visionOS 2.1, but there are visionOS 2 features that Apple has not yet released, such as the option to use a larger ultrawide screen for the Mac Virtual Display and support for Multiview for MLS and MLB games.