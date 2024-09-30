Apple to Donate Towards Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, Tim Cook Says

In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation of an undisclosed amount to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.



"We're thinking of all those facing the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene," said Cook. "Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Helene made landfall at Florida's Big Bend on late Thursday, before carrying on through several southeastern U.S. states such as Georgia and North Carolina, resulting in catastrophic damage and reportedly more than 100 deaths.

Apple has donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts in the past.