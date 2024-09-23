YouTube Raises Premium Prices in Over 15 Countries

YouTube is raising the cost of its Premium plan in multiple countries around the world, with the new pricing surfacing over the weekend (via Android Authority). Prices are up in Europe, South America, and and some countries in Asia and the Middle East.



Price hikes are being tracked over on Reddit, and so far customers in the following countries are being warned about higher prices: Belgium, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

The biggest single plan price increase is in Norway, where prices are up 42 percent. YouTube Premium in Norway used to cost approximately $11.33 per month, but now it is just over $16. In Sweden, the family plan now costs $27.38 per month, up from $17.57. On average, single person plans have increased 18 percent, while family plans are up 43 percent.

Many YouTube Premium customers affected by the price changes have said on Reddit that they plan to cancel given the significant increases to family plans.

YouTube Premium pricing has not increased in the United States, Canada, or other countries. In the U.S., the standard plan is $13.99 per month, and a family plan is $22.99 per month.