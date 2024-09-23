Apple Adds These 12 Macs to Vintage and Obsolete Products Lists

Apple today added three Mac models to its vintage products list, and moved an additional nine Mac models from the vintage list to its obsolete products list.



The following Macs are now classified as vintage:



MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

The following Macs are now classified as obsolete:



MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)

Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two additional years, but only if Apple still has repair parts available for the device.

Apple considers a device to be "obsolete" once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers typically do not repair obsolete products, but MacBook battery replacements may remain available for up to 10 years after the device was last distributed.