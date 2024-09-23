Apple Adds These 12 Macs to Vintage and Obsolete Products Lists

by

Apple today added three Mac models to its vintage products list, and moved an additional nine Mac models from the vintage list to its obsolete products list.

Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro
The following Macs are now classified as vintage:

  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

The following Macs are now classified as obsolete:

  • MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
  • MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
  • MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015)
  • iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)
  • iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)
  • iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)

Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two additional years, but only if Apple still has repair parts available for the device.

Apple considers a device to be "obsolete" once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers typically do not repair obsolete products, but MacBook battery replacements may remain available for up to 10 years after the device was last distributed.

Tag: Vintage and Obsolete Apple Products

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Come to These Additional U.S. States

Thursday September 19, 2024 10:45 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently...
Read Full Article106 comments
iOS 18 Apple Account Name Feature 2

RIP, Apple ID

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Read Full Article
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

iPhone 17 Pro No Longer Expected to Feature Under-Display Face ID [Updated]

Friday September 20, 2024 10:44 am PDT by
Update: Young has since said under-display Face ID is no longer expected for the iPhone 17 Pro. His previous response was sent in error. Original story follows. While the iPhone 16 series just began arriving to customers today, there are already rumors about the next-generation iPhone 17 series. In a post shared on social media platform X on Thursday, display industry analyst Ross...
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

iPhone 17 and 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays

Friday September 20, 2024 12:22 pm PDT by
We don't mean to take away from the excitement of the iPhone 16 launch today, but there are more rumors to share about next year's iPhone 17 lineup. Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants today informed MacRumors that the standard iPhone 17 and a slimmer model that we are calling the "iPhone 17 Air" will both feature ProMotion, meaning that each device's display would be able to ramp ...
Read Full Article105 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 17 Years

Wednesday September 18, 2024 7:40 am PDT by
It's the end of an era. It has been confirmed that the latest iPhones do not come with Apple stickers in the box, breaking a 17-year tradition dating back to the original iPhone. Marques Brownlee shared an unboxing video that confirms the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max do not include Apple stickers in the box, as part of Apple's goal of removing plastic...
Read Full Article
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article126 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Battery Teardown

iPhone 16 Pro Teardown Video Reveals Metal-Enclosed Battery and More

Friday September 20, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 16 Pro teardown video, offering a first look inside of the device following its release. Notably, the video reveals that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a metal-enclosed battery, confirming a rumor from last year. The battery has a capacity of 3,582 mAh, which matches the figure that surfaced earlier this week in a Brazilian...
Read Full Article56 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
23 minutes ago at 08:53 am
I love Vintage Macs!

My obsolete and vintage 2015 15" MBP continues to perform sensationally!

Same with my obsolete and vintage iPhone SE1 fleet!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
21 minutes ago at 08:55 am
It it weren't for that terrible keyboard, I wouldn't mind having a 12 inch MacBook in my collection now that they are almost all obsolete
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darth Tulhu Avatar
Darth Tulhu
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
I believe that M1 resets that clock. Apple Silicon seems to have mad legs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am

It it weren't for that terrible keyboard, I wouldn't mind having a 12 inch MacBook in my collection now that they are almost all obsolete
I still can't believe the Apple Silicon era hasn't yielded a new "tiny MacBook"

It's the one type of machine I would have guaranteed we'd finally get once they shed Intel

..and yet... nada
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
15 minutes ago at 09:01 am
I didn’t see my 2007 Mac Mini on the list. It must still be supported
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
4 minutes ago at 09:12 am

I believe that M1 resets that clock. Apple Silicon seems to have mad legs.
I've become increasingly curious when the first Apple Silicon Macs will stop getting new MacOS releases.

The very first M1 machines are around four years old now and are still very capable. Will Apple obsolete them sooner than they have to in order to sell newer Macs, or support them longer than they supported Intel Macs? Guess we'll find out in the next few years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments