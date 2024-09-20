Halfbrick+ Lets You Play Popular iOS Games Like Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride and Mega Jump for $2.99/Month

Halfbrick Studios is a game company best known for super popular iOS titles like Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride, which have historically been freemium titles. Starting last year, Halfbrick decided to go with a different monetization model, offering all of its games for a low monthly fee.



Halfbrick+, a $2.99 per month service (or $30/year), offers a bunch of updated takes on classic iOS games, with more titles added regularly. You can play without ads, in-app purchases, or irritating freemium game mechanics that limit gameplay unless you shell out more money.

The service soft launched late last year, but it's ramping up as Halfbrick has worked to add multiple games in 2024. Titles include Fruit Ninja Classic, Dan the Man Classic, Jetpack Joyride Test Labs, Bears vs. Art, Lazy Dog, Monster Dash, and tons more, with a full list available on the Halfbrick+ website . New games are coming on a regular basis, as Halfbrick is developing its own titles exclusively for Halfbrick+, and working with other game developers to bring classic titles to the service.

Just today, Halfbrick+ gained Mega Jump, an arcade platformer where the goal is to jump as high as possible while avoiding monsters and collecting coins. It's one of those classic iPhone titles that you likely played years and years ago, but it's back and better than ever with no IAP through Halfbrick+.

In a couple of weeks, Nimble Quest will join Halfbrick+. If you're unfamiliar with Nimble Quest, it's a fun little game that uses the classic snake mechanic. Players control a conga line of heroes, destroying enemies, collecting new heroes, and gathering treasure.