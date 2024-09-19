Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Come to These Additional U.S. States

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently California, and Apple today announced that Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia are now committed to supporting the feature in the future.



Apple also announced that users will soon be able to present their Wallet app ID in person for select services, including CLEAR member enrollment at airports. The feature will also be supported in the CLEAR, MyChart, and Uber Eats apps soon.

In 2022, Apple said Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah were also committed to offering driver's licenses in the Wallet app, but none of those states have rolled out the feature yet, and it is unclear if any still plan to. The feature has yet to expand beyond the U.S., but it will work with Japan's My Number Card eventually.



Participating Airports



Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature, and the TSA's website offers more details.