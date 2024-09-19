New iPads in 2025 Rumored to Feature Apple-Designed Wi-Fi Chip
Apple's rumored in-house Wi-Fi chip might debut in devices as early as next year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes.
The report cites insiders from Apple's supply chain who suggested that at least some new iPad models launching in 2025 might be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip, although they said there is a chance that the chip might not debut until the iPhone 18 series in 2026. Apple's plans to design its own Wi-Fi chip were first reported in 2021, so the project has seemingly been in development for quite some time now.
While it is unclear if an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip would have any consumer benefits, it would allow the company to reduce its reliance on its current Wi-Fi chip supplier Broadcom, as part of Apple's effort to design more components in house.
All four iPhone 16 models support Wi-Fi 7, which is advertised as being up to 4× as fast as Wi-Fi 6E. A router with Wi-Fi 7 is also required.
Similarly, the first devices with an Apple-designed 5G chip are rumored to launch next year, including a new iPhone SE and the tentatively-named iPhone 17 Air. This chip would allow Apple to move away from its current 5G chip supplier Qualcomm.
