Apple's A16 Chips Now Being Manufactured in Arizona TSMC Plant
Apple's A16 chips are now being manufactured on American soil at TSMC's Arizona plant, according to Taiwan-based independent journalist Tim Culpan.
The A16 chip, which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro two years ago, is reportedly being produced in small but meaningful quantities at TSMC's Fab 21 facility in Arizona. The chips are said to be manufactured using the same 4nm N4P process employed in TSMC's Taiwan factories to ensure consistency in quality and performance.
The move aligns with previous reports suggesting that TSMC's Arizona plant would begin producing advanced chips for Apple as early as 2024. The facility's production is expected to ramp up significantly when the second stage of its first phase is completed, with full-scale manufacturing projected for the first half of 2025.
The choice to manufacture the A16 chip in Arizona is particularly notable, as it suggests Apple has enough belief in the new US facility to entrust it with one of its most advanced mobile processors, rather than opting for a less critical component.
It's unclear which specific Apple devices will use these Arizona-made A16 chips, but they could potentially turn up in an upcoming iPad model or – more likely – the next-generation iPhone SE, given that rumors suggest the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone 14, in which the A16 processor was first introduced.
The development is a big step in realizing the goals of the $39 billion CHIPS and Science Act, a US federal statute signed into law by President Biden that aims to strengthen domestic semiconductor production. As TSMC continues to refine its processes at the Arizona facility, Cuplan says his sources indicate that A16 manufacturing yields could approach parity with those achieved in Taiwan in the coming months.
Popular Stories
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16. Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern...
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated...
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been "lower than expected" since the devices became available to pre-order in the U.S. and dozens of other countries on Friday. Kuo said his data is based on a "supply chain survey" and shipping estimates listed on Apple's online store. Kuo estimated that sales of all four iPhone 16 models reached...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...