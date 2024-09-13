MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 16 Pro From iMazing

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro models. For those unfamiliar with iMazing, it is Mac and PC software that gives you a quick, simple way to manage everything on your iPhone. You can transfer data, make backups, manage media, save content like messages, and more.



Apple has the built-in Finder on the Mac for managing the ‌iPhone‌, and an app for PCs, but iMazing goes above and beyond what Apple's simple tools can do.

Creating and managing backups is simple with iMazing's backup tools. You can set up automatic backups for hassle-free protection, plus the app supports snapshots so you can browse through your backups to find something specific that you're looking for. Backups are encrypted and can be saved to any computer, a local storage setup, or an external drive.



The Device overview provides detailed information on your ‌iPhone‌ in one spot, and it gives you a quick way to make a backup and access other iMazing capabilities. You can see information like serial number, model number, device ID, and stored data, plus there's a section for battery management that shows details on temperature, max charge, and charge cycles.

iMazing can be used to transfer photos, music, movies, and other media and files from your computer to your ‌iPhone‌ and vice versa. It's a great way to move photos from one device to another, and it's ideal if you have music files rather than a streaming service. With Quick Transfer, you can even drag and drop files and folders to your ‌iPhone‌ and choose an iOS app to transfer the file to.



Apple has no way to get your messages off of your ‌iPhone‌, but iMazing can create an entire archive from the Messages app or WhatsApp, and it works for SMS/MMS messages and iMessages. You can save your messages into a PDF, an Excel document, or use other file formats.

With so many ‌iPhone‌ management tools available, iMazing can be overwhelming, but the app has a Discover Section that offers quick access to the features that iMazing has to offer. There's also an in-app product tour and the simple interface makes tasks easy.



iMazing can be used by businesses for advanced device management too, and it supports provisioning, configuring, and streamlining MDM enrollment for fleets of Apple devices. The Devices screen offers an organized view of all of your Apple devices, and it provides bulk control options.



iMazing was overhauled with an updated design earlier this year, along with Vision Pro support. You can use iMazing to manage iPhones, iPads, and Apple's headset. The app can be downloaded from the iMazing website at prices starting at $35, and there are both one-time purchase options and yearly subscriptions. iMazing also offers free trials, and some functions are free even without a purchase.

