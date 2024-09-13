Apple Shares Videos Showcasing iPhone 16 Pro With Apple Intelligence

Ahead of iPhone 16 pre-orders starting on Friday, Apple has shared three videos touting the benefits of iPhone 16 Pro with Apple Intelligence, with special reference to the Mail app, Photos app, and enhanced Siri.



Apple describes the trio of short videos, all of which star English actor Bella Ramsey, in the following way:

Custom memory: Create a custom memory movie by entering a description in Photos, and Apple Intelligence will find the best photos and videos to craft a storyline with its own narrative arc.

Create a custom memory movie by entering a description in Photos, and Apple Intelligence will find the best photos and videos to craft a storyline with its own narrative arc. Email summary: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. You can also view summaries of emails right from your inbox.

Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase. You can also view summaries of emails right from your inbox. More personal Siri: Equipped with awareness of your personal context, the ability to take action in and across apps, and richer language understanding, Siri will be able to assist you like never before.







Apple plans to introduce the first Apple Intelligence features with the release of iOS 18.1, which is expected to launch in October. Among the new capabilities are writing tools for generating and summarizing text, as well as a feature that provides concise summaries of notifications.

The Messages app will gain the ability to suggest replies, while a new function will allow users to record and transcribe phone calls. The Photos app will benefit from a new "Clean Up" tool, which is designed to swiftly remove unwanted objects from images.

Apple plans to make the Image Playground feature for generating images and the Genmoji feature for generating custom emoji available in iOS 18.2, which will likely be released in December.