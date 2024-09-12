Apple Fixes Vision Pro Security Flaw That Could Expose What You Typed

As reported by WIRED today, a group of six computer scientists this year discovered a security vulnerability with the Apple Vision Pro that allowed them to reconstruct what people were typing, including passwords, PINs, and messages.



When a Vision Pro user was using a virtual Persona avatar, such as during a FaceTime call, the researchers were able to analyze the Persona's eye movement or "gaze" to determine what the user was typing on the headset's virtual keyboard. The researchers created a website with technical details about the so-called "GAZEploit" vulnerability.

In short, the researchers said that a person's gaze typically fixates on a key they are likely to press next, and this can reveal some common patterns. As a result, the researchers said they were able to identify the correct letters people typed in messages 92% of the time within five guesses, and 77% of the time for passwords.



The researchers disclosed the vulnerability to Apple in April, according to the report, and the company addressed the issue in visionOS 1.3 in July. The update suspends Personas when the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard is active.

Apple added the following entry to its visionOS 1.3 security notes on September 5:

Presence Available for: Apple Vision Pro Impact: Inputs to the virtual keyboard may be inferred from Persona Description: The issue was addressed by suspending Persona when the virtual keyboard is active. CVE-2024-40865: Hanqiu Wang of University of Florida, Zihao Zhan of Texas Tech University, Haoqi Shan of Certik, Siqi Dai of University of Florida, Max Panoff of University of Florida, and Shuo Wang of University of Florida

The proof-of-concept attack was not exploited in the wild, according to the report. Nonetheless, Vision Pro users should immediately update the headset to visionOS 1.3 or later to ensure they are protected, now that the findings have been shared publicly.