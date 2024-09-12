Apple Fixes Vision Pro Security Flaw That Could Expose What You Typed

by

As reported by WIRED today, a group of six computer scientists this year discovered a security vulnerability with the Apple Vision Pro that allowed them to reconstruct what people were typing, including passwords, PINs, and messages.

visionOS Virtual Keyboard
When a Vision Pro user was using a virtual Persona avatar, such as during a FaceTime call, the researchers were able to analyze the Persona's eye movement or "gaze" to determine what the user was typing on the headset's virtual keyboard. The researchers created a website with technical details about the so-called "GAZEploit" vulnerability.

In short, the researchers said that a person's gaze typically fixates on a key they are likely to press next, and this can reveal some common patterns. As a result, the researchers said they were able to identify the correct letters people typed in messages 92% of the time within five guesses, and 77% of the time for passwords.

dan persona vision pro
The researchers disclosed the vulnerability to Apple in April, according to the report, and the company addressed the issue in visionOS 1.3 in July. The update suspends Personas when the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard is active.

Apple added the following entry to its visionOS 1.3 security notes on September 5:

Presence

Available for: Apple Vision Pro

Impact: Inputs to the virtual keyboard may be inferred from Persona

Description: The issue was addressed by suspending Persona when the virtual keyboard is active.

CVE-2024-40865: Hanqiu Wang of University of Florida, Zihao Zhan of Texas Tech University, Haoqi Shan of Certik, Siqi Dai of University of Florida, Max Panoff of University of Florida, and Shuo Wang of University of Florida

The proof-of-concept attack was not exploited in the wild, according to the report. Nonetheless, Vision Pro users should immediately update the headset to visionOS 1.3 or later to ensure they are protected, now that the findings have been shared publicly.

Related Roundups: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS, visionOS 2
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

16 pro

Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with Larger Displays, New Camera Control, and More

Monday September 9, 2024 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Read Full Article421 comments
Glowtime Live Coverage Article 1

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and New AirPods!

Monday September 9, 2024 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Read Full Article1890 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Shares Full List of Over 250 New Features and Changes Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday September 11, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
Read Full Article65 comments
iphone 16 pro pro max

First iPhone 16 Carrier Deals Include iPhone 16/16 Pro For Free, $1,000 Off iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday September 9, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
Read Full Article67 comments
iphone 16 lineup colors

Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 13

Monday September 9, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...
Read Full Article94 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Apple Updates AirPods Max With USB-C Port and New Colors

Monday September 9, 2024 10:36 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Read Full Article191 comments
Screenshot 2024 09 09 at 6

Apple Announces Thinner Apple Watch Series 10 With Bigger Screen Than Ultra

Monday September 9, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...
Read Full Article310 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Skipping the iPhone 16 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Wednesday September 11, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Will you be skipping the iPhone 16 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 17 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article137 comments

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
50 minutes ago at 11:56 am

Exactly this. This means they’re already in your house so you have bigger problems.
You do know that some people are using their Vision Pro outside of their home, right? And as more people buy the Vision Pro over time, you'll see more people using them away from home.

[MEDIA=twitter]1753839916948009316[/MEDIA]



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
If baddies could get my password by watching the utterly low resolution of my eyeballs darting around in a Persona, more power to 'em.

By the way, $1900 used. So worth it.

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
47 minutes ago at 11:58 am
So, five passwords were lost.?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dawn of Individual Merit Avatar
Dawn of Individual Merit
26 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
> The proof-of-concept attack was not exploited in the wild, according to the report

Obviously.
There's only like, 17 people worldwide who're still using their AVP.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
1 hour ago at 11:34 am

When a Vision Pro user was using a virtual Persona avatar, such as during a FaceTime call, the researchers were able to analyze the Persona's eye movement or "gaze" to determine what the user was typing on the headset's virtual keyboard.
Bet they can't analyze my eye movement and figure out what I'm typing
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Carrotstick Avatar
Carrotstick
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
That’s a why it’s good avoid 1st gen products, let others fix the issues
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments