Amazon Takes Up to $119 Off iPad Mini and 10th Gen iPad With All-Time Low Prices

Amazon today has a few all-time low prices on the 10th generation iPad and 6th generation iPad mini. Both of these discounts represent all-time low prices on each tablet, and prices start at $299.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.



For the 10th generation iPad, Amazon provides an estimated September 14 - 17 delivery estimate for most orders placed in the United States. Right now we're only tracking record low prices on the 64GB Wi-Fi model, but you can find a few solid second-best prices on the other configurations as well.

This iPad launched in October 2022 and was completely redesigned compared to the 9th generation model. It features a larger 10.9-inch display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, Touch ID, and more.



iPad mini 6 prices start at $379.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. Similar to the iPad, only the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is seeing a match of its record low price, but you can still find a few second-best prices on other models.

Steep discounts on the iPad mini 6 have become more frequent recently as we're expecting a refresh of the tablet at some point soon, possibly during an event next month. The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet device and this model features a slim-bezeled design, the A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, and Apple Pencil 2 support.

